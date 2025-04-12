Pakistan to send 150,000 skilled workers to Belarus

Pakistan and Belarus have reached a major agreement to send 150,000 skilled Pakistani workers to Belarus, marking a significant step in bilateral cooperation. This agreement was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, where both sides also agreed to enhance collaboration in agriculture, food security, and defense.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude for Belarus’s offer, calling it a “gift” for the people of Pakistan, and emphasized that the skilled workforce would contribute positively to Belarus’s economic development. The prime minister assured that the workforce would be well-trained and certified according to international standards.

Both leaders also discussed the need for joint ventures between Pakistani and Belarusian companies, especially in sectors like agriculture, where Belarus’s expertise could help increase Pakistan’s agricultural yield. The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan, an agrarian country, could greatly benefit from Belarus’s modern agricultural methodologies.

In addition to agriculture, the discussions also covered opportunities in the mining sector, with both countries exploring ways to collaborate on mining equipment manufacturing. Pakistan’s mineral wealth, coupled with Belarus’s expertise, could pave the way for a fruitful partnership in this sector.

President Lukashenko underscored the importance of strengthening relations with Pakistan, emphasizing that the meeting would serve as a catalyst for further cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, and technology. He expressed confidence that the strategic partnership would foster long-term mutual growth.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the wide-ranging nature of the discussions, noting agreements on sending skilled workers, enhancing food security, and joint manufacturing efforts in electric buses and agricultural machinery. He reaffirmed his commitment to elevating Pakistan-Belarus cooperation to new heights.

During the visit, the two nations also signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in defense, commerce, environmental protection, and more. Notably, agreements on military-technical cooperation and trade development were signed, along with a Readmission Agreement between the interior ministries of the two countries.

The visit and the agreements mark a new chapter in the growing ties between Pakistan and Belarus, with both sides committed to building a lasting partnership in key sectors.