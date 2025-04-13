Chinese delegation eyes donkey farms in Pakistan

A Chinese delegation has shown strong interest in setting up donkey farms in Pakistan, citing the country’s favorable environment for donkey breeding.

During a meeting between National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Zhao Fei, Vice President of China’s Donkey Industry, in Islamabad, the minister welcomed the proposal and highlighted the robust trade relations between Pakistan and China.

Minister Hussain stated that the government would grant permission to establish the farms under a formal agreement, which would ensure that local donkey populations remain unaffected. The agreement would also allow the establishment of farms in the Gwadar Export Processing Zone, where slaughterhouses and export facilities would be developed to facilitate the export of donkey meat to China via Gwadar Port.

This initiative is expected to boost Pakistan’s exports, enhance trade ties with China, and create new economic opportunities and employment in the region. Last year, a high-level meeting between delegations from both sides led to the signing of the ‘Protocol on Quarantine Requirements’ for donkey meat exports to China.

Additionally, the Commerce Ministry is finalizing protocols for donkey skins and plans to include donkey meat in the export list.