PPL partners with Metso for minerals sector development

The partnership aims to advance the use of sustainable technologies and international expertise to unlock the country’s mineral potential

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) has partnered with Metso Corporation of Finland to strengthen mineral exploration and processing activities across Pakistan.

The collaboration was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchanged between PPL Managing Director and CEO Imran Abbasy and Metso Corporation Director Lauri Pesonen during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The agreement was initially signed at the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 held in Islamabad. According to a press release issued on Saturday, the partnership aims to advance the use of sustainable technologies and international expertise to unlock the country’s mineral potential.

PPL’s chief described the collaboration with Metso as a major step towards leveraging Pakistan’s untapped mineral resources through world-class technology. The MoU outlines plan for joint initiatives in capacity building, technology transfer, and feasibility studies, with the broader goal of attracting investment, generating employment, and upgrading the mineral value chain throughout the country.

