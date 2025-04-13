Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PR to launch Multan-Dera Ghazi Khan shuttle train on April 16

The shuttle service will operate with four economy class coaches and a brake van, aiming to enhance local connectivity

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Railways has announced the launch of a new local shuttle train service between Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan starting April 16, along with the restoration of the Khushhal Khan Express after a hiatus of five years.

The Multan-Dera shuttle will depart from Multan Cantt Station at 5:30am, arriving in Dera Ghazi Khan at 9:30am. The return journey will depart D.G. Khan at 11am and reach Multan at 2:50pm. The shuttle service will operate with four economy class coaches and a brake van, aiming to enhance local connectivity.

In addition to the new service, Pakistan Railways will revive the Khushhal Khan Express, which connects Karachi and Peshawar through remote regions of Sindh, southern Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The economy-class train will travel via the Kotri-Attock Main Line, covering a distance of 1,512 kilometers in about 34 hours and 15 minutes.

Departures from Karachi City Station will be daily at 8pm, reaching Peshawar at 9am on the third day. On the return trip, the train will leave Peshawar at 4pm daily and arrive in Karachi at 5:50am on the third day.

The train will comprise eight economy class coaches and a brake van.

Railway officials indicated that the route has been fully prepared to ensure greater passenger comfort and affordability. Meanwhile, the administration has also revised the schedule for the Bolan Mail, operating between Karachi and Quetta.

Under the new timetable effective from April 27, the Bolan Mail will depart Karachi City Station at 4pm and arrive in Quetta at 4pm the following day.

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Headlines

