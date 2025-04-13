Trump grants relief to smartphones and electronics from China tariff

The Trump administration has granted exclusions from steep reciprocal tariffs to smartphones, computers, and a range of electronics imported largely from China, providing significant relief to technology firms such as Apple and Dell.

According to a notice issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a list of tariff codes excluded from the import taxes took retroactive effect from April 5. The exclusions cover 20 product categories, including computers, laptops, disc drives, automatic data processing equipment, semiconductor devices, memory chips, and flat panel displays.

The move temporarily shields these products from the 125% reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Chinese imports. It also exempts them from the baseline 10% tariffs applied to imports from most countries other than China, easing costs for semiconductors from Taiwan and iPhones produced in India.

Trump, speaking to reporters, said further details would be provided soon and emphasized that the U.S. is collecting significant revenue through tariffs.

The administration’s decision comes amid concerns about the impact of tariff-driven price increases on American consumers. Smartphone imports from China totaled $41.7 billion in 2024, while Chinese-built laptops accounted for $33.1 billion, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Apple recently increased production in India to mitigate tariff impacts and chartered cargo flights to transport approximately 1.5 million iPhones to the United States.

While the reciprocal tariffs on Chinese electronics were eased, Trump’s prior 20% duties related to the fentanyl crisis remain in place. A White House official confirmed that Trump plans to launch a new national security investigation into semiconductors, potentially leading to additional trade measures.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump aims to reduce U.S. dependence on China for critical technologies, with major firms like Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor accelerating efforts to shift production to the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump delayed raising tariffs for 57 trading partners and the European Union last week, maintaining a 10% duty as negotiations continue.

Despite ongoing trade tensions, Trump expressed confidence that positive outcomes could emerge from his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, financial markets showed signs of strain as China retaliated by matching U.S. tariff increases, adding uncertainty to the global trading environment.