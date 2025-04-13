Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Trump grants relief to smartphones and electronics from China tariff

Smartphone imports from China totaled $41.7 billion in 2024, while Chinese-built laptops accounted for $33.1 billion

By Monitoring Desk

The Trump administration has granted exclusions from steep reciprocal tariffs to smartphones, computers, and a range of electronics imported largely from China, providing significant relief to technology firms such as Apple and Dell.

According to a notice issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a list of tariff codes excluded from the import taxes took retroactive effect from April 5. The exclusions cover 20 product categories, including computers, laptops, disc drives, automatic data processing equipment, semiconductor devices, memory chips, and flat panel displays.

The move temporarily shields these products from the 125% reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Chinese imports. It also exempts them from the baseline 10% tariffs applied to imports from most countries other than China, easing costs for semiconductors from Taiwan and iPhones produced in India.

Trump, speaking to reporters, said further details would be provided soon and emphasized that the U.S. is collecting significant revenue through tariffs.

The administration’s decision comes amid concerns about the impact of tariff-driven price increases on American consumers. Smartphone imports from China totaled $41.7 billion in 2024, while Chinese-built laptops accounted for $33.1 billion, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Apple recently increased production in India to mitigate tariff impacts and chartered cargo flights to transport approximately 1.5 million iPhones to the United States.

While the reciprocal tariffs on Chinese electronics were eased, Trump’s prior 20% duties related to the fentanyl crisis remain in place. A White House official confirmed that Trump plans to launch a new national security investigation into semiconductors, potentially leading to additional trade measures.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump aims to reduce U.S. dependence on China for critical technologies, with major firms like Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor accelerating efforts to shift production to the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump delayed raising tariffs for 57 trading partners and the European Union last week, maintaining a 10% duty as negotiations continue.

Despite ongoing trade tensions, Trump expressed confidence that positive outcomes could emerge from his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, financial markets showed signs of strain as China retaliated by matching U.S. tariff increases, adding uncertainty to the global trading environment.

Previous article
PPL partners with Metso for minerals sector development
Next article
Former OpenAI employees back Musk’s lawsuit to preserve nonprofit control
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Chinese delegation eyes donkey farms in Pakistan

Minister Rana Tanveer welcomes the proposal and highlights the robust trade relations between Pakistan and China

Finance Minister urges business community to help address US trade imbalance

SBP’s SME challenge fund fails to boost lending

Pakistan’s exports to North America jump 9.76pc in 8 months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.