Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IFC reaffirms support for Pakistan’s investment and privatisation agenda

Global lender eyes deeper role in Pakistan’s infrastructure and privatisation push

By Monitoring Desk

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with a high-level delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private-sector arm, to discuss collaboration on investment and privatisation initiatives.

Led by Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa, IFC’s Global Director for Public-Private Partnerships and Corporate Finance Advisory, the delegation reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s macroeconomic reform efforts and long-term development goals.

During the meeting held at the Finance Division, the IFC team expressed strong interest in exploring Pakistan’s market and engaging with key government stakeholders to identify areas for strategic investment. The delegation highlighted IFC’s global experience in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, transport, and public finance as key assets that could be leveraged to support Pakistan’s reform and privatisation agenda.

Aurangzeb welcomed the engagement and acknowledged IFC’s technical expertise and advisory contributions across various sectors. He noted that macroeconomic stability had largely been restored and emphasised the government’s focus on sustainable growth through structural reforms.

He further underscored the importance of tapping international institutions like IFC for public-private partnerships to implement critical infrastructure and energy projects aligned with the country’s development needs.

In February, IFC announced its intention to ramp up equity investments and finance large-scale infrastructure projects in Pakistan. According to Managing Director Makhtar Diop, the initiative could unlock up to $2 billion in annual investments over the next decade.

Previous article
The dollar struggles near a three-year low
Next article
OPEC cuts 2025 oil demand growth forecast by 150,000 barrels per day
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

The dollar struggles near a three-year low

In the bond market, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields remain elevated at 4.438% after last week’s historic sell-off

Oil prices rise more than 1% after U.S. tariff exemptions

Global tech stocks rally as U.S. exempts electronics from tariffs

Alphabet, Nvidia invest in OpenAI co-founder Sutskever’s SSI, source says

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.