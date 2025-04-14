IFC reaffirms support for Pakistan’s investment and privatisation agenda

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with a high-level delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private-sector arm, to discuss collaboration on investment and privatisation initiatives.

Led by Linda Rudo Munyengeterwa, IFC’s Global Director for Public-Private Partnerships and Corporate Finance Advisory, the delegation reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s macroeconomic reform efforts and long-term development goals.

During the meeting held at the Finance Division, the IFC team expressed strong interest in exploring Pakistan’s market and engaging with key government stakeholders to identify areas for strategic investment. The delegation highlighted IFC’s global experience in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, transport, and public finance as key assets that could be leveraged to support Pakistan’s reform and privatisation agenda.

Aurangzeb welcomed the engagement and acknowledged IFC’s technical expertise and advisory contributions across various sectors. He noted that macroeconomic stability had largely been restored and emphasised the government’s focus on sustainable growth through structural reforms.

He further underscored the importance of tapping international institutions like IFC for public-private partnerships to implement critical infrastructure and energy projects aligned with the country’s development needs.

In February, IFC announced its intention to ramp up equity investments and finance large-scale infrastructure projects in Pakistan. According to Managing Director Makhtar Diop, the initiative could unlock up to $2 billion in annual investments over the next decade.