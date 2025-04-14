OGRA revises RLNG prices for April 2025; mixed impact on SNGPL, SSGCL consumers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced revised prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for April 2025, effective from April 1.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the RLNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) have undergone changes in both transmission and distribution segments.

For SNGPL, the new transmission price is set at US$12.5895 per MMBtu, up from US$12.0022, reflecting an increase of US$0.5873 or 4.89%. The distribution price has also been revised to US$13.4789 per MMBtu from US$12.9499, marking a 4.08% increase.

In contrast, SSGCL’s transmission price has risen from US$10.6906 per MMBtu in March to US$11.2718 in April, a 5.44% increase. However, its distribution price has decreased slightly from US$12.7255 to US$12.5910 per MMBtu, a reduction of US$0.1345 or 1.06%.

OGRA attributed the overall upward revision to an increase in the Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) price in the international market. However, the decrease in SSGCL’s distribution rate was due to a reduction in its Unaccounted-for Gas (UFG) percentage, slightly easing the cost burden on consumers in the southern region.

The detailed notification for RLNG pricing in April 2025 is available on OGRA’s official website: www.ogra.org.pk.