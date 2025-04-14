PM highlights agriculture cooperation with Belarus, promises skilled youth exchange

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that Pakistan’s agriculture sector will benefit significantly from cooperation with Belarus. Following his recent visit, the Prime Minister outlined plans for joint ventures aimed at manufacturing agricultural machinery locally, leveraging Belarus’s expertise.

During a media briefing, Sharif described his visit to Belarus as both successful and beneficial, particularly noting that Pakistan’s mineral wealth could also be enhanced by Belarusian collaboration in the mining machinery sector. He emphasized that this cooperation would contribute to Pakistan’s growth, especially in agriculture and mining.

An agreement was also reached to send 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth to Belarus for employment opportunities, with the selection process to be based purely on merit.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan’s agricultural industry would see substantial growth through these initiatives, linking it to broader national prosperity. He further highlighted the importance of collective national efforts, calling Pakistan’s progress “Super Pakistan Speed” under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif also discussed Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful relations. However, he raised concerns over the continued use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups targeting Pakistan, urging the Afghan government to take action against these elements.

Additionally, the Prime Minister spoke about the Overseas Convention, which focuses on the contributions of overseas Pakistanis. He praised their increased remittances this year and assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly during the convention.

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscore the government’s focus on enhancing agricultural development and strengthening international ties to support Pakistan’s economic growth.