Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM highlights agriculture cooperation with Belarus, promises skilled youth exchange

Shehbaz Sharif discusses joint ventures in agricultural machinery and skilled youth exchanges with Belarus, aiming to boost Pakistan's agriculture sector

By News Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that Pakistan’s agriculture sector will benefit significantly from cooperation with Belarus. Following his recent visit, the Prime Minister outlined plans for joint ventures aimed at manufacturing agricultural machinery locally, leveraging Belarus’s expertise.

During a media briefing, Sharif described his visit to Belarus as both successful and beneficial, particularly noting that Pakistan’s mineral wealth could also be enhanced by Belarusian collaboration in the mining machinery sector. He emphasized that this cooperation would contribute to Pakistan’s growth, especially in agriculture and mining.

An agreement was also reached to send 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth to Belarus for employment opportunities, with the selection process to be based purely on merit.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan’s agricultural industry would see substantial growth through these initiatives, linking it to broader national prosperity. He further highlighted the importance of collective national efforts, calling Pakistan’s progress “Super Pakistan Speed” under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif also discussed Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful relations. However, he raised concerns over the continued use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups targeting Pakistan, urging the Afghan government to take action against these elements.

Additionally, the Prime Minister spoke about the Overseas Convention, which focuses on the contributions of overseas Pakistanis. He praised their increased remittances this year and assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly during the convention.

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscore the government’s focus on enhancing agricultural development and strengthening international ties to support Pakistan’s economic growth.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, April 14, 2025
Next article
PIA to launch direct flights from Lahore to Baku
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FOREX

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, April 14, 2025

The Treasury & Capital Markets Group of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Saturday. 

The economy catches a breath but not much more

Can Starlink’s Direct to Cell turn the tide for Pakistan’s telecom sector?

Banks: Rent-seekers, or responsible financial intermediaries?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.