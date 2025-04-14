Sign inSubscribe
Remittances hit record high of $4.1 billion in March, says SBP governor 

SBP revises fiscal year remittance forecast to $38 billion; projects surplus current account and stronger foreign exchange reserves as country to receive additional $4-5 billion from external sources

SBP boosts cash incentives for financial institutions to drive remittance inflows

State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad announced on Monday that Pakistan received a record $4.1 billion in workers’ remittances in March 2025, a significant boost to the country’s external account. 

According to media reports, the SBP governor made this announcement during his address at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as part of the country’s observance of financial literacy week. 

The State Bank has revised Pakistan’s annual remittance forecast from $36 billion to $38 billion for the ongoing fiscal year 2025. 

The governor also said that the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves were expected to reach $14 billion by June 2025, up from an earlier estimate of $13 billion. Despite a $2 billion decrease in foreign exchange reserves in recent months due to debt repayments, Ahmad remains optimistic that reserves will continue to grow. 

He projected that Pakistan would receive an additional $4-5 billion from external sources by the end of the fiscal year, including funds from global financial institutions.

The governor also expressed optimism about the current account surplus for the year, citing the strong inflow of remittances as a primary driver. “With this level of remittances, there will be a substantial surplus, marking the best external account performance Pakistan has seen in two decades,” he said.

Discussing broader economic indicators, Ahmad noted that Pakistan’s economic activities had strengthened, with monthly imports reaching $5.7 billion. He projected a growth rate of 3% for FY25, although he acknowledged that the agricultural sector’s underperformance—compared to last year’s growth of 8%—had led to a revised growth outlook.

On the inflation front, Ahmad warned that inflation readings would begin to rise following the historically low rate of 0.7% recorded in March 2025. Despite this, he highlighted the broader positive trends in the economy, particularly in remittances and foreign reserves, which have supported Pakistan’s fiscal outlook.

