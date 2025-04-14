Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

The dollar struggles near a three-year low

In the bond market, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields remain elevated at 4.438% after last week’s historic sell-off

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. dollar drifts lower on Monday, while the Japanese yen and the euro strengthen, as investor confidence in the world’s reserve currency remains under pressure following a series of tariff-related statements from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dollar struggles near a three-year low, with the dollar index at 99.4.

The euro climbs 0.3% to $1.1395, close to its three-year high, as investors shift toward the common currency. Sterling strengthens 0.5% to $1.3196, while the New Zealand dollar touches a four-month high at $0.58915. The Australian dollar gains 0.5% to $0.63245, extending a more than 4% rally from last week.

Against the yen, the dollar eases 0.2% to 143.19, staying near six-month lows. Japan prepares for trade negotiations with the United States, with foreign exchange policy expected to be a key topic between Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Swiss franc sees some volatility, with the dollar last up 0.36% at 0.8192 francs by 1130 GMT. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan weakens, with the onshore rate at 7.3101 per dollar and the offshore rate at 7.3123 per dollar. Last week, the offshore yuan touched a record low, and the onshore yuan hit its weakest level since 2007 as trade tensions escalated.

The White House moves to grant exclusions from steep tariffs for smartphones, computers, and certain electronics imported from China, though Trump later indicates the exclusions could be temporary. He also signals that an announcement on semiconductor tariffs will come within the week.

In the bond market, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields remain elevated at 4.438% after last week’s historic sell-off, reflecting continued pressure on borrowing costs.

China’s export data shows a sharp rise in March, with shipments accelerating as companies rush to send goods abroad ahead of the latest U.S. tariffs.

Previous article
Oil prices rise more than 1% after U.S. tariff exemptions
Next article
IFC reaffirms support for Pakistan’s investment and privatisation agenda
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.