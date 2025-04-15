Consumers likely to get relief as DISCOs seek Rs51.5bn negative adjustment for Q3 FY2024-25

ISLAMABAD:Electricity consumers across the country are likely to receive some relief in their bills as power distribution companies (DISCOs) have sought a negative adjustment of Rs51.493 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024–25.

The request, submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), pertains to reductions in costs including capacity charges, transmission charges, market operator fee (MoF), variable operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, the impact of incremental units, and the effect of transmission and distribution (T&D) losses on the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA).

NEPRA has announced a public hearing on April 29, 2025, to assess the requests submitted by the ex-WAPDA DISCOs for the period January to March 2025.

The requested net adjustment is negative, suggesting a decrease in recoverable costs across multiple categories for most companies.

Among these, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) submitted the largest reduction request at Rs15.646 billion, followed by Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) at Rs9.077 billion, and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) at Rs7.204 billion.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) requested a reduction of Rs4.690 billion, while the Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO) requested Rs4.341 billion.

Other reduction requests came from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) at Rs3.903 billion, Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) at Rs3.494 billion, and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) at Rs2.238 billion.

In contrast, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) requested a net positive adjustment of Rs1.762 billion.

Regarding capacity charges, major contributors to the overall negative adjustments include MEPCO at Rs14.437 billion, LESCO at Rs7.824 billion, GEPCO at Rs7.204 billion, FESCO at Rs4.254 billion, HESCO at Rs3.903 billion, SEPCO at Rs3.317 billion, TESCO at Rs4.035 billion, QESCO at Rs2.289 billion, and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) at Rs2.662 billion and Rs2.539 billion.

IESCO, despite an overall positive adjustment request, also posted Rs7.824 billion in capacity charges. NEPRA clarified that, in accordance with federal government policy on uniform application of quarterly adjustments, the third quarter adjustment for FY2024–25, once finalized, will also apply to K-Electric consumers.

NEPRA has invited stakeholders and the public to take part in the hearing and share written or oral comments. All relevant documents, including the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, and the DISCOs’ requests, are accessible on NEPRA’s official website. Submissions should be addressed to the Registrar, NEPRA.