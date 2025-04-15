Fast Cables expands production capacity with new copper upcasting plant

Fast Cables Limited has successfully commissioned a new copper upcasting plant, significantly boosting its production capacity by 10,000 tons per annum.

According to company disclosure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the plant, which brings the company’s total capacity to 15,000 tons annually, is set to improve production efficiency and meet growing demand in both domestic and international markets.

“We are pleased to announce that Fast Cables Limited has successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art Copper Upcasting Plant which has added the nameplate capacity of 10,000 tons, taking the total capacity to 15,000 tons per annum,” Fast Cables said in its notice.

The company said that this development is in line with its expansion strategy and represents a significant milestone in enhancing its operational capabilities, improving production efficiency, and meeting future demand in both domestic and international markets.

After the announcement, Fast Cables’ stock price showed an upward movement of 4.29% (Rs 1.02) to reach Rs 24.80 as of 02:24 PM on April 15, 2025.

Fast Cables Limited is engaged in manufacturing and selling of all types of electric wires, cables, and conductors.

According to the company’s equity profile, Fast Cables has a market capitalisation of Rs 15.53 billion and a free float of 25%, which reflects moderate liquidity and potential for growth. The total number of shares outstanding is approximately 628.85 million.