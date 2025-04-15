Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fast Cables expands production capacity with new copper upcasting plant

Company adds 10,000-ton capacity to its copper upcasting plant to meet rising demand 

By News Desk

Fast Cables Limited has successfully commissioned a new copper upcasting plant, significantly boosting its production capacity by 10,000 tons per annum. 

According to company disclosure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the plant, which brings the company’s total capacity to 15,000 tons annually, is set to improve production efficiency and meet growing demand in both domestic and international markets.

“We are pleased to announce that Fast Cables Limited has successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art Copper Upcasting Plant which has added the nameplate capacity of 10,000 tons, taking the total capacity to 15,000 tons per annum,” Fast Cables said in its notice. 

The company said that this development is in line with its expansion strategy and represents a significant milestone in enhancing its operational capabilities, improving production efficiency, and meeting future demand in both domestic and international markets.

After the announcement, Fast Cables’ stock price showed an upward movement of 4.29% (Rs 1.02) to reach Rs 24.80 as of 02:24 PM on April 15, 2025. 

Fast Cables Limited is engaged in manufacturing and selling of all types of electric wires, cables, and conductors.

According to the company’s equity profile, Fast Cables has a market capitalisation of Rs 15.53 billion and a free float of 25%, which reflects moderate liquidity and potential for growth. The total number of shares outstanding is approximately 628.85 million.

Previous article
Argentina peso drops 10% after currency controls rolled back
Next article
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.