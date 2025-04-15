Islamabad raises vehicle transfer fees, introduces EV charges

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Pakistan’s federal capital have revised the vehicle transfer fee structure with immediate effect, significantly raising charges across categories and introducing transfer fees on electric vehicles (EVs) for the first time, according to a government notification.

Under the new schedule, the fee for transferring ownership of cars up to 1,000cc has been increased from Rs1,200 to Rs2,750. For vehicles between 1,000cc and 1,800cc, the fee now stands at Rs5,500—up from the previous Rs2,000. Cars with engine capacities exceeding 1,800cc will now be subject to a transfer fee of Rs11,000, compared to the earlier Rs3,000.

For the first time, electric vehicles have been brought under the transfer fee regime. EVs with battery capacities up to 50 kilowatts will be charged Rs2,500. Those between 50kW and 100kW will face a Rs5,500 fee, while vehicles exceeding 100kW will be transferred for Rs10,000.

The capital administration has also revised motorbike transfer fees. Bikes with engine capacities up to 200cc will now be transferred at Rs550, increased from Rs150. For bikes between 200cc and 400cc, the fee has been set at Rs1,000. Motorbikes above 400cc will be subject to a Rs1,500 charge.

According to the notification, all fees will be deposited into accounts designated by the Ministry of Finance.