National Savings announces winners of Rs750 prize bond draw

The National Savings Division held the balloting for the Rs750 prize bond on April 15, 2025, in Peshawar. The first prize, amounting to Rs1.5 million, was awarded to bond number 261227.

The second prize, worth Rs500,000, was granted to three winners with bond numbers 204763, 413549, and 992747.

In addition to these top prizes, a total of 1,696 winners secured the third prize, with each recipient receiving Rs9,300.

Prize bonds have remained a favored savings option for millions of Pakistanis, providing a secure and government-backed means of safeguarding funds.

Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in collaboration with the central bank since the 1960s, the scheme offers citizens a way to protect their savings from inflation and devaluation, while also providing the chance to win significant prizes.

Available in denominations from Rs100 to Rs40,000, prize bonds offer flexibility for investors based on their financial preferences and capacity.

The National Savings Division announced the schedule for the 2025 prize bond draws in January, including those for national and premium bonds.

The upcoming prize bond draws are scheduled as follows:

Rs. 100 Prize Bond Draws:

May 15, 2025 (Thursday) – Sialkot

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Lahore

November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Hyderabad

Rs. 200 Prize Bond Draws:

June 16, 2025 (Monday) – Quetta

September 15, 2025 (Monday) – Multan

December 15, 2025 (Monday) – Lahore

Rs. 750 Prize Bond Draws:

July 15, 2025 (Tuesday) – Rawalpindi

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Muzaffarabad

Rs. 1,500 Prize Bond Draws:

May 15, 2025 (Thursday) – Karachi

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Faisalabad

November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Rawalpindi