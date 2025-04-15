NEPRA to consider Rs0.0309/kWh FCA reduction for March 2025

ISLAMABAD: All power consumers of the power distribution companies (DISCOs), except for K-Electric, are set to receive relief of Rs0.0309 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of March 2025.

As per details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has scheduled a public hearing on April 29, 2025, to consider a proposed decrease of Rs0.0309 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in fuel charges for the DISCOs for March 2025.

On behalf of DISCOs, the proposal—submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G)—requests reducing the fuel cost component of electricity bills from the reference rate of Rs9.2560/kWh to Rs9.2251/kWh, in accordance with the monthly FCA mechanism.

As per Section 31(7) of the NEPRA Act (XL of 1997) and the mechanism prescribed in the tariff determinations for Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs), NEPRA is empowered to make monthly adjustments in the approved tariff on account of variations in fuel prices, in line with any policy guidelines issued by the Federal Government. The adjustment, once approved, will be notified in the official Gazette.

According to data submitted by CPPA-G, a total of 8,409 GWh of energy was generated in March 2025. Of this, hydel contributed 1,297 GWh, accounting for 15.42 percent of the generation mix.

Local coal-based plants generated 1,393 GWh or 16.57 percent at a cost of Rs12.2408 per kWh, while imported coal accounted for 545 GWh or 6.48 percent at Rs17.7377 per kWh.

No generation was reported on high-speed diesel during the month. Residual fuel oil (RFO)-based generation stood at 4 GWh, costing Rs29.5109 per kWh.

Gas-based generation contributed 979 GWh, which is 11.64 percent of the mix, at a cost of Rs11.8982 per kWh, while regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) generation was recorded at 1,528 GWh or 18.17 percent, at a cost of Rs23.1144 per kWh.

Nuclear energy continued to be the major low-cost contributor with 2,223 GWh or 26.43 percent of the generation at Rs1.9999 per kWh. Electricity imported from Iran stood at 39 GWh, priced at Rs24.9993 per kWh.

Other renewable sources contributed modestly to the energy mix. Wind-based generation was 230 GWh or 2.74 percent, solar stood at 120 GWh or 1.43 percent, and bagasse-based generation totaled 51 GWh or 0.61 percent, with bagasse costing Rs5.9822 per kWh.

The total energy generated stood at 8,409 GWh, costing Rs79,522 million at an average rate of Rs9.4569 per kWh. After accounting for a previous adjustment of negative Rs0.3914 per kWh, valued at Rs3,291 million, and energy sales to IPPs of 27 GWh worth Rs1,379 million, the net energy delivered to DISCOs was 8,114 GWh.

Transmission losses were recorded at 268 GWh or 3.18 percent, resulting in a delivery rate of 96.49 percent. The final net fuel cost of electricity delivered to distribution companies for March 2025 stood at Rs74,852 million, averaging Rs9.2251 per kWh.

NEPRA, in a public hearing notice, has invited all interested and affected parties to submit written or oral objections, as permissible under the law, at the public hearing.