Pakistan’s Finance Minister assures no retaliatory action on Trump-era tariffs

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stresses the importance of dialogue, as Pakistan balances ties with the US and China amid trade tensions.

By Monitoring Desk

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has confirmed that Pakistan does not plan to retaliate against the tariffs imposed during the Trump administration. Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Aurangzeb acknowledged the concerns surrounding the tariffs, noting they have contributed to a climate of uncertainty.

“We must all consider how to navigate this new world order, and I believe it’s critical to engage in constructive dialogue on this issue,” the finance minister said.

When asked whether Pakistan would take countermeasures in response to the tariffs, Aurangzeb firmly stated, “No.”

Addressing the potential impact of the ongoing US-China trade conflict, the finance minister highlighted the long-standing strategic relationship between Pakistan and the United States. However, he emphasized that Pakistan’s ties with China are equally crucial.

It’s important to note that former US President Donald Trump had announced new tariffs, including a 29% tariff on Pakistani exports. Yet, the implementation of these tariffs has been delayed for 90 days. Despite the postponement, all countries, including Pakistan, will face a minimum tariff of 10%.

In addition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed that Pakistan plans to send a high-level delegation to Washington for talks on trade matters, including the tariffs.

