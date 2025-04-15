PSX extends rally as investor sentiment improves, KSE-100 adds more than 700 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward momentum for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as sustained buying interest drove the benchmark KSE-100 Index over 700 points higher during intra-day trading.

By 2:59pm, the KSE-100 stood at 117,109.43, up 719.40 points or 0.62%, reflecting improved investor sentiment amid encouraging macroeconomic indicators.

Earlier in the day, the index had climbed as high as 117,281.84 points, registering an intra-day gain of 891.81 points or 0.77%.

The rally was led by gains in key sectors including commercial banks, oil marketing companies (OMCs), refineries, and power generation, with index-heavy stocks such as HBL, MCB, MEBL, UBL, POL, PPL, SNGPL, SSGC, and ARL trading in the green.

Investor confidence was buoyed by the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) announcement on Monday that workers’ remittances reached a record $4.1 billion in March 2025, providing a positive signal for the country’s external account position.

On Monday, the PSX had already kicked off the week on a strong note, with the KSE-100 Index gaining 1,536.70 points or 1.34%, closing at 116,390.04, compared to 114,853.33 in the previous session.

Market watchers attribute the current rally to a mix of macroeconomic optimism, improved global cues, and technical momentum following the index’s recent recovery from last week’s volatility.