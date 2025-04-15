Punjab urges IRSA to strictly follow 1991 Water Accord for Kharif 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has formally urged the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to strictly follow the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord in regulating water distribution among the provinces for the upcoming Kharif 2025 season, warning against any premature releases downstream of Kotri Barrage amid prevailing shortages.

In a formal letter, a copy of which is available with Profit, the Punjab Irrigation Department expressed serious concern over the ongoing water shortage, noting that the system is currently facing a shortfall of approximately 20%. The Irrigation Department emphasised that water should be allocated according to the proportional shares outlined in the 1991 Accord to ensure fairness and transparency during the early Kharif season.

The letter also noted that Punjab is already receiving less than its allocated share, making it essential that distribution be based on agreed principles rather than discretionary decisions.

Punjab’s stance reflects concerns over reported deviations from the agreed principles in recent years, including unequal water distribution during the early Kharif period, which adversely impacts its agricultural planning and sowing cycles.

The Punjab government conveyed its strong objection to any proposal for early season releases downstream Kotri, particularly when water availability is already limited. It stated that under such shortage conditions, any such releases without first meeting the needs of all four provinces would constitute a violation of the interprovincial agreement. Punjab emphasized that Kotri releases can only be considered once the full provincial allocations are ensured under the accord.

The letter also reminded IRSA of its responsibility to regulate reservoirs such as Tarbela and Chashma according to the agreed criteria and warned against any unilateral decisions that could disrupt the provincial balance. It urged IRSA to adhere to established water regulation practices and avoid any actions that may result in an imbalance between provincial entitlements.

To reach a consensus on reservoir operations and address interprovincial concerns, Punjab requested IRSA to convene a meeting of its (IRSA) Advisory Committee at the earliest. It underscored that a collective decision, reached through due consultation with all stakeholders, is the only appropriate way to finalize the regulation plan for the early Kharif period.

Punjab stated that such a meeting is essential to reach a consensus and to prevent any unilateral actions that could lead to inter-provincial disputes or jeopardize the sowing season.

This letter sets the stage for a potential tug-of-war among provinces over water allocation as Pakistan enters another crucial irrigation season amid persistent water scarcity.

The letter from Punjab underscores the province’s consistent stance on protecting its agricultural interests and upholding the sanctity of the Water Apportionment Accord. As the early Kharif season approaches, the communication reflects growing tensions over IRSA’s regulatory approach and the need for transparent water governance in the face of persistent scarcity.

In recent years, differences have emerged over how IRSA interprets the 1991 Accord, particularly during periods of water stress.

Punjab’s communication to IRSA also reflects growing apprehensions over ad hoc decisions and lack of consensus on reservoir operations, particularly at a time when water scarcity is expected to persist into the early Kharif months.

When contacted with IRSA spokesman, Khalid Rana said that IRSA will soon convene an important meeting to address the alleged water distribution dispute between the Punjab and Sindh governments. The meeting will include representation from all provinces to ensure that the issue of water allocation is discussed with input from all stakeholders, said Khalid Rana, IRSA spokesman.