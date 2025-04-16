1.9% decline in manufacturing, 40.99% increase in car sales in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing sector recorded a 1.9% decline in production from July to February, ARY News reported quoting the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The industrial output in February alone fell by 3.51% year-on-year and saw a sharper 5.9% drop compared to January. Sugar production plummeted by 12.62%, fertiliser output dropped by 1.63%, cement production decreased by 6.43%, and iron and steel industries saw an 11.7% reduction. However, some sectors reported growth, including tobacco production, which surged by 19.8%, textile output rising by 1.78%, garments production increasing by 8.6%, and the automobile sector recording a robust 43.3% growth. Petroleum product manufacturing also grew by 4.56% during the July-February period.

In a separate development, the sale of cars in Pakistan during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 increased by 40.99% compared to the same months of last year, a recent data release from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed. According to the data, 76,265 cars were sold during the months under review, up from 54,091 units in the same months of the previous year.

The breakdown figures showed that 11,460 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-March 2024-25, compared to 8,514 units during July-March 2023-24. Toyota Corolla and Yaris sales increased by 48.92%, rising to 15,980 units from 10,730 units. Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 57.45%, climbing from 3,586 units to 5,891 units this year. Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,984 units during the period under review, whereas during the same period last year, 2,803 units were sold. Sales of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,705 units from 2,652 units last year.