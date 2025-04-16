Sign inSubscribe
Auto financing rises to Rs257.36bn in March despite high interest rates, price pressures

Consumer credit edges higher overall, driven by uptick in auto and personal loans, even as housing finance contracts

By Monitoring Desk

 April 16: Auto financing in Pakistan climbed to Rs257.36 billion in March 2025, reflecting a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 3.43% compared to Rs248.82 billion in February, according to the latest figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, auto financing grew by 7.49%, up from Rs239.44 billion recorded in March 2024. This increase comes despite the ongoing drag from elevated interest rates, higher vehicle prices, tighter regulatory conditions on loan approvals, and steeper taxes on car imports and components.

According to SBP data, housing finance dropped 3.08% YoY to Rs199.43 billion as of March 2025. On a monthly basis, it recorded a marginal dip of 0.11% from Rs199.65 billion in February.

In contrast, personal loans continued to expand, reaching Rs267.67 billion in March, up 10.59% YoY and 0.48% MoM.

In aggregate, consumer financing rose 8.25% YoY to Rs873.75 billion. On a monthly scale, it ticked up by 0.74% from Rs867.35 billion in February.

SBP data also indicated a 12.34% YoY increase in outstanding private sector credit, which totaled Rs9.44 trillion in March. Sequentially, this marked a 1.49% MoM rise from Rs9.3 trillion in the previous month.

Breaking it down by sector, loans to the manufacturing segment reached Rs5.41 trillion—up 11.92% YoY and 1.17% MoM. Borrowings by the construction sector stood at Rs212.76 billion, showing a 9.43% YoY and 1.04% MoM growth.

Meanwhile, lending to the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors hit Rs445.05 billion, rising 13.49% YoY and 2.02% MoM.

Government abolishes 3% FED on first property sale to revive real estate
PM Shehbaz thanks China for backing Pakistan's $1.3bn IMF deal
