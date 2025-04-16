Chinese firm eyes investment in desalination plant at Port Qasim

A Chinese construction company has expressed strong interest in investing in a desalination plant at Port Qasim, with a focus on tackling Pakistan’s water scarcity issues. The announcement was made during a meeting between a six-member Chinese delegation, led by Wang Yaodong, and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

The meeting centered on potential collaboration between Pakistan and the Chinese company in several infrastructure sectors, including water supply, highways, and maritime development.

Chaudhry welcomed the delegation and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Chinese enterprises. He highlighted China’s significant role in supporting the country’s infrastructure development, particularly in the maritime sector, which he described as having immense untapped potential.

The minister emphasised Pakistan’s strategic coastal assets, such as Port Qasim, Karachi Port, and the Gwadar Port, and stressed the need for infrastructural upgrades to fully leverage the maritime sector.

He urged the Chinese delegation to explore investment opportunities in maritime tourism and the blue economy, key areas that the government is actively promoting as part of its economic diversification strategy.

The discussion also focused on the proposal to install a desalination plant at Port Qasim, which would convert seawater into potable water. The Chinese delegation expressed a keen interest in this initiative, which aims to address both industrial and domestic water needs in the region, particularly in the areas surrounding the port where water scarcity is a significant issue.

Wang Yaodong, head of the delegation, reiterated his company’s commitment to improving living standards and supporting economic development through advanced technologies and investments. He emphasized that the desalination plant would play a critical role in supporting Pakistan’s sustainable infrastructure goals and addressing pressing water issues.

The Chinese delegation confirmed their willingness to conduct feasibility studies and collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure the timely implementation of the project.

In addition to water supply projects, the delegation and the minister discussed highway development as a priority area. They reviewed the potential for collaboration on constructing and upgrading road networks that would improve connectivity between ports and inland economic zones, boosting trade and reducing logistical costs.