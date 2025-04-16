Dongfeng launches all-electric BOX EV in Pakistan

Dongfeng has officially launched its all-electric DONGFENG BOX in Lahore, Pakistan, in collaboration with its exclusive authorized partner, Chawla Green Motors.

The launching event took place in Lahore and marked the company’s largest-ever right-hand drive launch, introducing two variants of the EV to the local market: the LUX 430 and the Flagship 430.

“Together with Chawla Green Motors, we’re not just launching a vehicle—we’re powering a sustainable future for Pakistan and beyond,” company said in a post.

The LUX 430 is priced at Rs. 6,400,000, while the Flagship 430 is available at Rs. 6,800,000. Customers can book either variant with an advance payment of Rs. 1,500,000.

Immediate delivery is available for in-stock colors, while other orders may require a waiting period of 40 to 50 days.

The DONGFENG BOX EV is a five-door hatchback with dimensions of 4,030mm in length, 1,810mm in width, and 1,570mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2,660mm. It features a 70 KW permanent magnet synchronous motor powered by a 42.3 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, offering a comprehensive range of up to 430 kilometers and a top speed of 140 kilometers per hour.

Charging options include a 6.6 KW AC charger and a DC fast-charging capability that charges the battery up to 80% in 30 minutes. The vehicle comes with a four-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty and an eight-year or 200,000-kilometer battery warranty.

The car’s exterior features adaptive high and low beam headlights with electronic height adjustment. The LUX 430 includes R16 wheels and wheel covers, while the Flagship 430 offers R17 aluminum alloy wheels.

Both models provide keyless entry with both smart and mechanical key options.

The interior offers amenities such as adjustable ambient lighting in 32 colors, electric driver seat adjustment, and additional comfort features in the Flagship model, including seat heating and ventilation. An 8-inch central screen, 5-inch full LCD instrument display, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone mirroring are available across both variants.

The LUX 430 includes four speakers, while the Flagship 430 is equipped with six. Additional features include rest mode, multiple driving modes (Comfort, Eco, Sport), and a welcoming entry feature.

Safety and convenience features include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, and tire pressure monitoring. The Flagship model also adds advanced driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, highway driving assist, adaptive cruise control, a 540° panoramic camera, and automatic parking.

The DONGFENG BOX launch positions Dongfeng and Chawla Green Motors at the forefront of Pakistan’s transition toward electric mobility, offering a practical and feature-rich option for environmentally conscious drivers.