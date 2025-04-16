Sign inSubscribe
FBR

FTO stops FBR from penalising businesses for delayed sales tax returns due to tax department’s inaction

Federal Tax Ombudsman directs FBR to allow filing of returns and warns against penalties in cases caused by departmental delays

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has ordered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to cease imposing penalties on registered persons for delayed sales tax returns when the delay is due to the tax department’s inaction. 

According to media reports, in a ruling, the FTO clarified that there is no legal provision under the Sales Tax Act of 1990 or the Sales Tax Rules of 2006 that prevents a registered taxpayer from filing returns for the current period.

The decision follows an Own Motion investigation initiated under Section 9(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000, after multiple complaints were received regarding delays in granting permission for sales tax returns by Commissioners Inland Revenue (CIR). The FTO found that such delays were adversely impacting the business sector, especially corporations, by preventing them from filing their sales tax returns on time.

The FTO stated that blocking the ability to file sales tax returns violates the basic rights of registered taxpayers, and such actions could lead to financial losses for businesses, particularly when they are placed on the inactive taxpayers’ list. This, according to the FTO, causes disruptions in payments from suppliers, further harming businesses.

According to the FTO’s findings, if a registered taxpayer misses six consecutive sales tax periods without filing, they must seek permission from the relevant CIR to file the return for the next period. 

However, the FTO noted that the requests for such permissions were often left pending in the CIR system, causing significant delays. 

The Ombudsman highlighted that this delay is detrimental to the “Ease of Doing Business” initiative and suggested that the FBR take immediate action to address the issue and prevent further inconvenience to businesses.

Previous article
SECP notifies final amendments to Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations
Next article
Govt to abolish 3% federal excise duty on property sales
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, April 16, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, April 16, 2025

Govt to abolish 3% federal excise duty on property sales

SECP notifies final amendments to Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.