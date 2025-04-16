Sign inSubscribe
Honda to shift U.S.-bound Civic hybrid production from Japan to Indiana

Production at the Yorii factory near Tokyo is expected to end by June or July as part of the transition

By Monitoring Desk

Honda Motor will shift production of its five-door Civic hybrid model, destined for the U.S. market, from Japan to its plant in Indiana, according to a company spokesperson.

Production at the Yorii factory near Tokyo is expected to end by June or July as part of the transition.

Earlier, Honda denied reports that it planned to shift production from Canada and Mexico to the United States in response to new U.S. auto tariffs. Honda Canada and Honda Mexico both stated that no changes to their local operations were being considered.

However, the move to Indiana aligns with broader efforts to increase U.S. output, with reports suggesting Honda is preparing to relocate CR-V production from Canada and HR-V production from Mexico, while potentially expanding its workforce and adopting a three-shift production schedule.

