PM Shehbaz thanks China for backing Pakistan’s $1.3bn IMF deal

April 16: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in securing a $1.3 billion arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), finalized on March 26 under the lender’s ongoing 37-month Extended Fund Facility.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister hailed China as “a close friend that has always stood by us in difficult times,” especially during critical economic junctures. He said Beijing remained committed to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in agriculture.

The remarks came during the launch of the Prime Minister’s Initiative for Capacity Building of 1,000 Agricultural Graduates in China, a fully funded international training programme aimed at modernizing Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

The first batch of 300 agri graduates is set to depart for China today, according to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. The next 400 graduates will undergo six-month training, followed by 300 more in a final three-month phase. The PM noted that all selections were made on merit, including students from all four provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that reviving the agriculture sector is crucial for achieving sustainable economic growth and called for the urgent modernization of research institutions across the country..