PSX ebbs and flows; closes 755 points below previous close

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended its two-day winning streak on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 755 points amid renewed global economic concerns and late-session profit-taking.

After opening on a positive note, the index traded within a narrow range during the first session. Buying resumed briefly in the afternoon, pushing the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 117,424.04. However, selling pressure emerged toward the close, dragging the index down to settle at 116,020.11 — a decline of 0.65%.

Topline Securities attributed the volatility to escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, which have unsettled global markets and dampened investor confidence.

According to the brokerage, UBL, EFERT, MCB, LUCK, and CHCC were among the top contributors, adding a combined 201 points. In contrast, declines in MARI, ENGROH, PPL, PSO, and BAHL shaved off 441 points from the index.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 had gained 385 points, extending its bullish run.

Separately, a policy announcement from the federal cabinet also stirred market sentiment. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a meeting on Tuesday, said the government would not pass on the benefit of declining international oil prices to local consumers.

Instead, the savings would be directed toward the dualisation of the N-25 Highway connecting Chaman to Karachi via Quetta and Khuzdar — a key infrastructure corridor in Balochistan.