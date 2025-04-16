Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX ebbs and flows; closes 755 points below previous close

PSX snaps two-day rally as trade tensions and profit-taking weigh

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended its two-day winning streak on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 755 points amid renewed global economic concerns and late-session profit-taking.

After opening on a positive note, the index traded within a narrow range during the first session. Buying resumed briefly in the afternoon, pushing the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 117,424.04. However, selling pressure emerged toward the close, dragging the index down to settle at 116,020.11 — a decline of 0.65%.

Topline Securities attributed the volatility to escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, which have unsettled global markets and dampened investor confidence.

According to the brokerage, UBL, EFERT, MCB, LUCK, and CHCC were among the top contributors, adding a combined 201 points. In contrast, declines in MARI, ENGROH, PPL, PSO, and BAHL shaved off 441 points from the index.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 had gained 385 points, extending its bullish run.

Separately, a policy announcement from the federal cabinet also stirred market sentiment. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a meeting on Tuesday, said the government would not pass on the benefit of declining international oil prices to local consumers.

Instead, the savings would be directed toward the dualisation of the N-25 Highway connecting Chaman to Karachi via Quetta and Khuzdar — a key infrastructure corridor in Balochistan.

Previous article
Govt inaugurates Swabi smart village to expand digital services in rural Pakistan
Next article
Dollar weakens sharply as fresh U.S. tariffs rattle markets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.