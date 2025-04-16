Sign inSubscribe
Roshan Digital Account inflows hit $235m in March, total crosses $10bn

Net repatriable liability rises by $38m; 8,000+ new accounts opened during the month

By Monitoring Desk

Total inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) reached $235 million in March 2025, pushing cumulative inflows past the $10 billion mark, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

March saw an increase of $31 million compared to February’s inflow of $204 million. However, outflows and local utilisation during the month totaled $197 million, leading to a $38 million rise in the Net Repatriable Liability (NRL).

Out of the $197 million, $13 million was repatriated while $184 million was utilised locally.

Since the launch of the initiative, total repatriation and local use has reached $8.1 billion, with $1.73 billion repatriated and $6.37 billion spent locally. This leaves the Net Repatriable Liability at $1.9 billion, or roughly 19% of total RDA inflows.

The latest breakdown of NRL shows:

  • $460 million invested in Conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) 
  • $883 million in Islamic NPCs 
  • $62 million in equity 
  • $458 million held as account balances 
  • $38 million under other liabilities 

During the current fiscal year, total RDA inflows have hit $1.75 billion, up from $1.31 billion during the same period last year. Total repatriation and local use during this time stood at $1.28 billion, also higher than $1.15 billion in the prior year.

8,092 new accounts were opened in March, bringing the total to 805,442.

Historically, the highest monthly inflow was recorded in June 2021 at $310 million, while the largest monthly repatriation and utilisation occurred in July 2022, when NRL dropped by $330 million.

RDA inflows saw a sharp decline between mid-2022 and early 2023, with outflows nearing $150 million, largely due to economic uncertainty and shifting policy signals. A steady recovery began later in 2023, with sustained growth throughout 2024, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

Roshan Digital Accounts were introduced by SBP in partnership with commercial banks to offer a seamless digital banking experience to Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders.

Accounts can be opened fully online, without needing to visit a branch, consulate, or embassy. Banks are required to complete customer verification within 48 hours using basic documents and information.

