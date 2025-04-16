Sign inSubscribe
SECP notifies final amendments to Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations

Amendments primarily focus on revising Total Expense Regime for mutual funds and pension funds 

By APP

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified the final amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008.Pakistani travel guides

These reforms primarily focus on revising the Total Expense Regime (TER) for mutual funds and pension funds while introducing significant measures to enhance the Shariah compliance framework within the mutual fund industry, said a press release issued by the SECP.

As part of the amendments, the existing Total Expense Ratio (TER) capping regime will be replaced with caps on management fees, effective July 1, 2025. This transition period provides Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and Pension Fund Managers (PFMs) with adequate time to adjust their business strategies. 

To improve transparency and aid investor decision-making, AMCs and PFMs must also provide detailed TER disclosures for mutual funds and pension funds.

To strengthen Shariah compliance in the industry, the amendments introduce a relaxation for obtaining a Shariah Compliance Certificate for Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) that share a similar structure and strategy with an existing Shariah-compliant scheme. 

Additionally, all CIS lacking a Shariah Compliance Certificate must obtain one by September 30, 2025. Furthermore, an Annual Shariah Advisor’s Report will now be included in the financial statements distributed to unit holders and Voluntary Pension System (VPS) participants.

The amendments were finalized following extensive stakeholder consultations, including engagements with AMCs, PFMs, and the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP). 

Through this collaborative process, consensus was reached on amendments aimed at promoting transparency, cost efficiency, and alignment with international best practices in the mutual fund and pension fund sectors.

LSMI sector posts negative 1.90% growth in eight months of FY 2024-25
FTO stops FBR from penalising businesses for delayed sales tax returns due to tax department’s inaction
APP
APP

