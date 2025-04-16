Sindh govt, SECP push ahead with Motor Third-Party Liability insurance rollout

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh is gearing up to implement Motor Third-Party Liability (MTPL) insurance across the province, with the Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control tasked with facilitating the reform to protect the general public.

The decision was announced following a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, where implementation strategies for MTPL insurance were discussed in detail. The move is aimed at strengthening road safety mechanisms and ensuring financial protection for road users.

According to a press release issued Monday, the meeting was also attended by Commissioner Insurance at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, who pledged the regulator’s full backing for the initiative.

Lodhi emphasised that all licensed insurance companies must be actively involved to ensure MTPL implementation is comprehensive and transparent. He described the reform as critical for promoting responsible driving and offering protection against third-party damages resulting from road accidents.

Minister Chawla reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to the initiative, stating that the department would take all necessary steps to streamline the process and maximize its benefits for the public.

The meeting marks a forward step in extending mandatory insurance coverage to motorists in Sindh, aligning with broader efforts to modernise Pakistan’s vehicle regulation and insurance framework.