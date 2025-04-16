U.S Vice President JD Vance says ‘good chance’ of US-UK trade deal as Trump tariffs jolt global markets

US Vice-President JD Vance has said there is a “good chance” of a trade deal between the US and UK, despite the global fallout from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff strategy.

Speaking to UnHerd, Vance confirmed that discussions are progressing with the British government. “We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government,” he said, suggesting that a deal with the UK would be easier to land than with some European countries due to “a much more reciprocal relationship.”

He cited Germany as a country that “exports heavily to the US but is pretty tough on a lot of American products,” implying the UK is a more balanced trading partner.

On April 2, President Trump announced a 10% “baseline” tariff on nearly all imports, including from longstanding allies such as the UK and France. The move sparked volatility in global markets, with trillions wiped from US stock valuations in the days following. Though some exemptions have since been made and markets have shown signs of recovery, the longer-term effects remain uncertain.

Vance defended the administration’s strategy, calling it “a long-term play” aimed at correcting structural imbalances. “What we want is to see lower trade deficits, really across the board,” he said.

UK government sources have indicated that ongoing talks cover more than just tariff reductions and will likely include services and regulatory cooperation.

Vance also touched on transatlantic security relations, arguing that Europe must strengthen its own defense posture. “It’s not in Europe’s interest, and it’s not in America’s interest, for Europe to be a permanent security vassal of the United States,” he said.

On the war in Ukraine, Vance reiterated the importance of understanding both sides to achieve peace: “That doesn’t mean you morally support the Russian cause… but you do have to try to understand their strategic red lines.”