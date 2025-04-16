Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Xiaomi pulls YU7 SUV from China auto show lineup

Instead, the company will present its SU7 and SU7 Ultra models at the event

By Monitoring Desk

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will not showcase its upcoming YU7 electric SUV at China’s largest auto show next week, dampening expectations among visitors eager to see what many anticipate could be a strong competitor to Tesla’s Model Y.

Instead, the company will present its SU7 and SU7 Ultra models at the event, according to Xiaomi Vice President Li Xiaoshuang, who made the announcement on the social media platform Weibo.

In response to user inquiries about the YU7, Li stated that the SUV would not be on display and urged patience, noting it would debut “in its best state” at a later time. Industry speculation had been growing in recent weeks, with several automotive bloggers suggesting the YU7 might be a key attraction at the show.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has indicated that the official launch of the YU7 is planned for June or July. He has continued to post images and updates about the SUV on his Weibo account, which has over 26.5 million followers.

The YU7 is expected to intensify competition in the Chinese EV market, where Tesla’s Model Y currently leads. Xiaomi entered the electric vehicle sector last year with the debut of its SU7 sedan, transitioning from a history of selling smartphones and smart home devices.

Since December, the SU7 has consistently outsold Tesla’s Model 3 on a monthly basis.

The company recently faced scrutiny following a fatal accident involving an SU7 sedan. The vehicle, reportedly operating under its advanced driver assistance system, crashed at high speed and caught fire, resulting in three fatalities.

The incident has sparked nationwide conversations about the safety of electric vehicles and prompted calls from Chinese state media for automakers to avoid overstating smart-driving technologies.

