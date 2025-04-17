Sign inSubscribe
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs. 70 per litre as part of pro-poor reforms, says Musadik Malik

Fuel price cut framed as part of government’s wider pro-poor and rural development push

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD, April 17, The federal government has announced a sharp reduction of Rs. 70 per litre in petrol prices, framing it as part of broader pro-poor economic reforms aimed at easing the burden on ordinary citizens. The move was announced by Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik, during a press conference on Thursday.

Malik underscored the government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the public over elite interests, stating, “Our policies are designed to ease the lives of the poor, not just benefit the wealthy.”

Despite ongoing global economic headwinds, Malik insisted that “inflation is decreasing in Pakistan,” adding that the substantial cut in fuel prices would directly benefit low-income households struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

He defended the government’s approach to economic relief in the face of criticism, saying, “Critics questioned past subsidies for the rich, but now oppose relief for the poor. We make no apologies for prioritizing the common man.”

Highlighting the government’s rural development agenda, Malik revealed that new agricultural initiatives are being rolled out to support farmers. “While some only talk about corporate growth, we’re investing in rural prosperity,” he said.

A significant portion of that investment is being directed toward Balochistan, which Malik identified as a focal point for infrastructure development. He pointed to ongoing road construction projects and progress on the Kacchi Canal as examples of the government’s commitment. “The Prime Minister dreams of a prosperous Balochistan—its progress will uplift the entire nation,” he emphasized.

Addressing criticism from opposition parties, Malik dismissed allegations of partiality, arguing that previous administrations had enriched the elite without accountability. “Past governments enriched the elite without scrutiny. Now, when we help the poor, objections arise. Our mission is equitable growth,” he concluded.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

