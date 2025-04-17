Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt raises Rs1.22 trillion in T-Bill, PIB auctions, exceeds targets

T-bills and PIBs auction draw over Rs3.3 trillion in bids, but only Rs1.22 trillion raised, reflecting banks’ reluctance to lend to the private sector

By News Desk

The federal government successfully raised Rs1.22 trillion through recent auctions of Treasury Bills (T-bills) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), surpassing its targets despite a significant bid shortfall in the PIB auction, according to the details shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

The government received bids totaling Rs1,730 billion for T-bills and Rs1,592 billion for PIBs, indicating that investors are willing to invest over Rs3.3 trillion in these low-risk government securities. The T-bill auction raised Rs965 billion, surpassing its target of Rs850 billion, with the maturing amount standing at Rs821 billion.

However, the PIB auction fell short of its target, with the government raising only Rs261 billion, against a target of Rs400 billion, despite receiving Rs1.59 trillion in bids. This disparity highlights a trend of investor preference for short-term, risk-free instruments over longer-term securities, signaling potential concerns about future economic stability and long-term investment growth.

The cut-off yields for T-bills showed minimal change across most tenors, with the one-month T-bill yield dropping by 6 basis points to 12.32 percent. The yields on three-month, six-month, and 12-month papers remained steady at 12.01 percent, 11.99 percent, and 12.01 percent, respectively.

This heavy demand for government securities further underscores a broader issue in Pakistan’s banking sector: a decline in private sector lending. As advances to the private sector continue to fall, the growing investment in government papers raises concerns about the lack of funds available for private sector growth, which is vital for economic expansion.

Previous article
Nepra set to approve 60% increase in fuel cost for bagasse-fired IPPs
Next article
World Bank urges Pakistan to widen revenue base, fairly include property sector
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Agriculture

Punjab announces Rs15bn wheat support package amid farmer protests

Approximately 550,000 wheat farmers to receive direct financial aid, irrigation and other fixed taxes exempted for ongoing year; growers criticise govt measures, claim relief favours mill owners, influential figures

Gold price in Pakistan for today, April 17, 2025

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, April 17, 2025

PM Shehbaz directs integration of IT education from Grade 6, urges boost to nationwide digital training initiatives

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.