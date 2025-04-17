Haval, Changan offer discounts on repairs for hailstorm-damaged vehicles in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

In response to the damage caused by the severe hailstorm that hit Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Wednesday evening, Haval Pakistan has announced a 40% discount on repair costs for vehicles affected by the storm.

The discount applies to damages sustained by windscreens, rear screens, and panoramic sunroofs. Affected vehicle owners are urged to bring their cars for repairs before April 19, 2025, to take advantage of the offer.

The automaker expressed solidarity with its customers, stating, “We don’t just build vehicles; we build lasting relationships. And when tough times hit, we stand by our Haval family.”

In a notification, Haval further stated, “To all those affected by today’s hailstorm in Rawalpindi/Islamabad – our thoughts are with you. At Haval, we don’t just build vehicles; we build lasting relationships. And when tough times hit, we stand by our Haval family. That’s why we’re offering a 40% discount on repair costs of hailstorm-related damages to your Haval’s windscreen, rear screen, and panoramic sunroof. If your vehicle was affected, please bring it in for repairs by April 19, 2025, to avail of this support. This is our way of saying: You’re not alone, we’re here for you. May Allah protect us all from such incidents in the future. Ameen!”

In a similar social media post, Changan followed suit and extended an olive branch to the victims of the hailstorm by offering a 50% discount for the same services.

The hailstorm, which struck on April 16, caused extensive damage across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, particularly in the northwestern sectors. The storm brought powerful gusts, torrential rain, and large hailstones, which wreaked havoc on private vehicles, residential properties, and solar energy infrastructure. Parking lots were left littered with shattered glass and damaged vehicles, while residential windows and balconies suffered significant damage from falling debris and ice.

Solar carports, essential for charging electric vehicles, were particularly hard-hit, with many of the panels and frames rendered inoperable. The damage to renewable energy infrastructure is expected to result in substantial financial losses, with estimates running into tens of millions of rupees.

The storm’s disruption didn’t stop there—it caused widespread power outages as fallen trees and debris knocked out power lines and transformers. Commuters and residents were caught off-guard by the intensity of the storm, which led to temporary public safety concerns, especially in parks where children were seen running for shelter.