Hungary backs Pakistan’s GSP+ bid, eyes deeper ties across key sectors

ISLAMABAD, April 17, Hungary has expressed strong support for the extension of Pakistan’s GSP+ status beyond 2027 and pledged to expand bilateral cooperation across strategic sectors including energy, agriculture, education, and industrial development.

The understanding was reached during a high-level meeting in Islamabad between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, Radio Pakistan reported.

At a joint press conference, Dar described Hungary as a “steadfast and trusted friend” and emphasized the growing alignment between the two nations on peace, security, and development. He noted shared interests in fields such as agriculture, healthcare, IT, and industrial manufacturing, calling the potential for enhanced cooperation “vast.”

Dar also acknowledged Hungary’s contributions to Pakistan’s development and expressed optimism about the trajectory of bilateral relations. He briefed Szijjártó on regional dynamics, including Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming support for a resolution in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions. Additionally, he reiterated Pakistan’s backing of a two-state solution and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

In his remarks, Szijjártó supported the continuation of Pakistan’s GSP+ status, calling it a “mutual interest” for both Pakistan and the European Union. He highlighted successful Hungarian-led projects in food security and water management in Pakistan and noted increasing trade volumes.

The Hungarian minister also announced 400 annual scholarships for Pakistani students and revealed that a 17-member business delegation had accompanied him to explore partnerships in education, agriculture, medical science, water management, and energy.

On the security front, Szijjártó commended Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, especially against Afghanistan-based militant groups, crediting them with contributing to both regional and European stability.

Earlier in the day, both sides signed an agreement granting mutual visa exemptions for diplomatic passport holders, along with two memorandums of understanding covering cooperation in culture and archaeology.