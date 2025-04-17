Sign inSubscribe
Pakistani delegation to attend IMF, World Bank meetings in Washington from April 21-26

Finance minister to lead talks with global financial institutions and US officials, focusing on trade relations, tariffs, and investment prospects in the mineral sector

By News Desk

A Pakistani delegation, headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, is scheduled to visit Washington on April 20 to attend the upcoming meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. 

According to media reports, a key part of the delegation’s agenda is to address the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Pakistani goods. 

The delegation, which includes the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and other senior government officials, will participate in discussions with representatives of both international financial institutions from April 21 to 26.

During their visit, the finance minister is expected to engage with U.S. State Department officials, members of Congress, and potential investors. Arrangements have been made for informal discussions with U.S. media outlets as well. 

Minister Aurangzeb will focus on presenting investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the country’s mineral sector, to U.S. investors.

The finance minister will also brief IMF and World Bank officials on Pakistan’s improving economic conditions, highlighting the government’s efforts to stabilize and boost economic growth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who chaired a recent meeting on the subject of U.S. tariffs, directed that a delegation of prominent businessmen and exporters be included in the talks. 

The prime minister emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing trade relations with the United States and expressed his government’s commitment to strengthening these ties further.

