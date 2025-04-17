Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s foreign reserves fall to $15.66bn

SBP reserves decrease by $846 million since January due to external debt repayments

By News Desk

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $15,662.0 million as of April 11, 2025, showing a decline from $16,044.1 million recorded on January 31, 2025, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP’s reserves saw a notable decrease of $845.9 million during this period, dropping from $11,418.3 million on January 31 to $10,572.4 million on April 11. The central bank attributed the decline to external debt repayments, with the latest week alone seeing a $127 million drop due to these financial obligations.

Meanwhile, reserves held by commercial banks increased from $4,625.8 million on January 31 to $5,089.6 million by April 11, which helped partially offset the overall decline in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

This reduction in SBP reserves underscores the ongoing challenges facing Pakistan’s external financial position, driven primarily by the need to service external debt. Despite the decrease in the central bank’s reserves, the reserves held by commercial banks have seen a positive trend, which provides some relief in the face of external pressures.

News Desk
News Desk

