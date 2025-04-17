Textile exports rise 10% YoY in March, extending growth streak to 8 months



Pakistan’s textile exports posted a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10% in March 2025, clocking in at US$1.4 billion, according to the latest trade data. This marks the eighth consecutive month of YoY growth for the textile sector, underscoring its positive momentum in FY25.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, exports increased by 1%. In Pakistani rupee terms, March textile exports stood at Rs401 billion, up 11% YoY and 1% MoM.

The growth was largely driven by the value-added segment, which saw a 13% YoY increase and a 1% MoM rise. This segment has remained the focal point of both government initiatives and industry investments. Federal authorities have reiterated the need for further competitiveness improvements in global markets.

Within the value-added category, bedwear emerged as the top contributor, with exports rising 19% YoY and 2% MoM to US$256 million. Other key products included:

Knitwear: US$386 million (+15% YoY, +6% MoM)

Readymade garments: US$321 million (+12% YoY, -2% MoM)

Towels: US$89 million (-4% YoY, -8% MoM)

Meanwhile, basic textiles posted a modest decline of 2% YoY but a 1% MoM increase to US$205 million. The drop was mainly attributed to cotton cloth exports, which fell by 10% YoY and 2% MoM to US$146 million.

In the first nine months of FY25 (9MFY25), Pakistan’s textile exports reached US$13.6 billion — a 9% YoY increase (7% in PKR terms). Over this period, the value-added segment rose by 16%, while basic textile exports declined by 13%. Readymade garments saw a notable 19% rise.

Looking ahead, the sector could face headwinds. One potential risk is the possible imposition of a 29% tariff on Pakistani textiles by the United States, which would significantly impact exports to that market.

Despite the looming challenge, projections for the full fiscal year remain optimistic, with total textile exports expected to reach US$18–19 billion, compared to US$16.7 billion in FY24.