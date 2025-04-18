KSE-100 closes 414 points higher as sentiment is lifted by positive indicators

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week in the green, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 414.45 points to close at 117,315.58 on Friday, marking a 0.35% increase from the previous session.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat, buoyed by a significant improvement in Pakistan’s external account position. The rally, though more subdued than early intra-day gains, was driven by news that the country posted a record monthly current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025. This contrasts sharply with the revised deficit of $97 million in February and represents a 230% year-on-year increase from the $363 million surplus recorded in March 2024.

According to brokerage houses Topline Securities and Arif Habib Limited, the surplus marked the highest-ever monthly current account surplus in Pakistan’s history, signaling improved external account stability and reviving investor confidence.

The KSE-100 Index had touched an intra-day high of 117,860.28 earlier in the day before paring some of the gains by the closing bell.