KSE-100 closes 414 points higher as sentiment is lifted by positive indicators

Market ends week on positive note amid record current account surplus

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week in the green, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 414.45 points to close at 117,315.58 on Friday, marking a 0.35% increase from the previous session.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat, buoyed by a significant improvement in Pakistan’s external account position. The rally, though more subdued than early intra-day gains, was driven by news that the country posted a record monthly current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025. This contrasts sharply with the revised deficit of $97 million in February and represents a 230% year-on-year increase from the $363 million surplus recorded in March 2024.

According to brokerage houses Topline Securities and Arif Habib Limited, the surplus marked the highest-ever monthly current account surplus in Pakistan’s history, signaling improved external account stability and reviving investor confidence.

The KSE-100 Index had touched an intra-day high of 117,860.28 earlier in the day before paring some of the gains by the closing bell.

