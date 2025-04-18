Pesco launches crackdown on govt, semi-govt depts in KP to recover Rs2.8bn in overdue payments

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has initiated a major crackdown on government and semi-government departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to recover overdue electricity payments totaling over Rs2.8 billion.

The move, led by Pesco CEO Akhtar Hamid Khan, seeks to address the mounting backlog of unpaid bills that has put significant strain on the company’s financial resources.

The outstanding dues involve various public sector departments, with some of the major defaulters including the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (Rs336 million), government primary schools (Rs542 million), and the Peshawar Development Authority (Rs110 million).

Other notable defaulters include the Kohat Development Authority, the Health Department, and several municipal and government departments.

In addition to provincial entities, federal organizations are also involved in the outstanding payments, including the Ministry of Railways (Rs312 million), the National Highway Authority (Rs874 million), and the Income Tax Department (Rs873 million).

Pesco officials confirmed that notices have been issued to major defaulters, instructing them to clear their outstanding dues immediately.

The departments have been warned that failure to comply will result in penalties and the potential disconnection of electricity services. Pesco has made it clear that no further extensions will be granted, and the utility will take strict action if payments are not made promptly.

This initiative comes as Pesco has made notable progress in reducing transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, bringing the figure down from 36.02 percent last year to 34.73 percent this year. Additionally, revenue collection has reached 88.73 percent, signaling improvements in operational efficiency and consumer compliance, which in turn strengthens the financial position of the company.