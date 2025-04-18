Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Pesco launches crackdown on govt, semi-govt depts in KP to recover Rs2.8bn in overdue payments

Campaign aims to address mounting backlog of unpaid bills that has put significant strain on the company’s financial resources

By Monitoring Desk

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has initiated a major crackdown on government and semi-government departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to recover overdue electricity payments totaling over Rs2.8 billion. 

The move, led by Pesco CEO Akhtar Hamid Khan, seeks to address the mounting backlog of unpaid bills that has put significant strain on the company’s financial resources.

The outstanding dues involve various public sector departments, with some of the major defaulters including the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (Rs336 million), government primary schools (Rs542 million), and the Peshawar Development Authority (Rs110 million). 

Other notable defaulters include the Kohat Development Authority, the Health Department, and several municipal and government departments.

In addition to provincial entities, federal organizations are also involved in the outstanding payments, including the Ministry of Railways (Rs312 million), the National Highway Authority (Rs874 million), and the Income Tax Department (Rs873 million). 

Pesco officials confirmed that notices have been issued to major defaulters, instructing them to clear their outstanding dues immediately. 

The departments have been warned that failure to comply will result in penalties and the potential disconnection of electricity services. Pesco has made it clear that no further extensions will be granted, and the utility will take strict action if payments are not made promptly.

This initiative comes as Pesco has made notable progress in reducing transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, bringing the figure down from 36.02 percent last year to 34.73 percent this year. Additionally, revenue collection has reached 88.73 percent, signaling improvements in operational efficiency and consumer compliance, which in turn strengthens the financial position of the company.

Previous article
Pakistan, Afghanistan resume talks to enhance bilateral and transit trade 
Next article
IMF chief urges U.S. and China to ease trade tensions
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.