US to impose port fees on Chinese ships

The United States has announced a new set of fees targeting Chinese ships in an effort to revive its domestic shipbuilding industry and reduce China’s dominance in the sector.

Starting mid-October, Chinese ship owners and operators will be charged $50 per ton of cargo, with the rate increasing by $30 per ton annually over the next three years.

The fees will apply to vessels built in China or operated by Chinese companies, and the charges will vary depending on the ship type and cargo. Bulk carriers will be assessed based on cargo weight, while container ships will be charged according to the number of containers on board.

Chinese-built ships will face initial fees of $18 per ton or $120 per container, with annual increases planned. For car carriers that are not US-built, the charge will be $150 per vehicle.

The fees will be collected once per voyage and capped at five charges per ship annually.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) stated that China’s rise in global shipbuilding has significantly disadvantaged American companies, workers, and the broader US economy. The new measures, the USTR said, are part of efforts to restore balance in the industry.

Exemptions include empty ships arriving to carry bulk exports such as coal or grain, vessels operating between US ports, US and Canadian ships in the Great Lakes, and routes serving US territories and Caribbean islands.

While earlier proposals had suggested significantly higher charges, including a fee of up to $1.5 million per port call for Chinese ships, the final plan imposes considerably lower fees. The USTR also opted against implementing fees based on fleet composition or pending orders for Chinese-built vessels.

Responding to the announcement, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry criticized the move, saying it would raise costs for American consumers without achieving the goal of revitalizing the US shipbuilding industry.