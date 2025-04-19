Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR gets graded: PM launches digital performance system, warns underperformers

New evaluation framework ties promotions and incentives to integrity, transparency, and output

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday unveiled a new Performance Management System for officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), marking a significant shift toward accountability and digitisation within the country’s tax machinery. The grading-based framework will classify officers from “A” to “E” based on their performance, honesty, and integrity, and will serve as the basis for promotions, incentives, and penalties.

At a ceremony held at FBR Headquarters, Sharif made it clear: “Tax officers who do a good job will be given public recognition, promotion, and incentives… those who don’t will be penalised.”

The PM said this model would be replicated across other government departments to cultivate a broader culture of reward and consequence, acknowledging that genuine reform cannot occur without performance-based systems.

Sharif also launched a fully automated digital evaluation system for FBR officers, which will track performance data in real-time and serve as the basis for financial incentives and career progression. “If we want to move away from the IMF, we must work hard to increase our revenues,” he told FBR officials, praising the institution for a 27% increase in revenue collection so far this year—while also noting that significant loopholes remain.

The prime minister reviewed ongoing digitisation efforts, including integration with NADRA and banking institutions to build a more data-driven tax ecosystem. The FBR briefed him on progress with digital invoicing, a new delivery unit, and a simplified tax return process. Over 35 new companies have reportedly been brought into the tax net this fiscal year.

Sharif also reiterated the need for port scanners to curb under-invoicing and misdeclaration of imports, directing the FBR to proceed without relying on donor funds. He stressed that investors must be treated with respect during tax interactions: “FBR officials should be fair with all taxpayers, including investors.”

Previous article
Karachi goods transporters call off protest as six-month vehicle fitness deadline agreed
Next article
Karachi Nimco’s appeal dismissed as Tribunal upholds Rs20m penalty for trademark imitation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt authorises Rs664.621 billion for development projects under PSDP in nine...

Rs399.372bn spent so far, with notable allocations including Rs156.598bn to provinces, Rs3.231bn to Defence Division, Rs41.669bn to Higher Education Commission

Privatisation Commission approves transaction structure for Roosevelt Hotel sale or JV, scraps leasing option

Foreign investors repatriate $1.72 billion in profits in nine months

Omar M Khan appointed advisor on debt management in Finance Division

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.