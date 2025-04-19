FBR gets graded: PM launches digital performance system, warns underperformers

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday unveiled a new Performance Management System for officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), marking a significant shift toward accountability and digitisation within the country’s tax machinery. The grading-based framework will classify officers from “A” to “E” based on their performance, honesty, and integrity, and will serve as the basis for promotions, incentives, and penalties.

At a ceremony held at FBR Headquarters, Sharif made it clear: “Tax officers who do a good job will be given public recognition, promotion, and incentives… those who don’t will be penalised.”

The PM said this model would be replicated across other government departments to cultivate a broader culture of reward and consequence, acknowledging that genuine reform cannot occur without performance-based systems.

Sharif also launched a fully automated digital evaluation system for FBR officers, which will track performance data in real-time and serve as the basis for financial incentives and career progression. “If we want to move away from the IMF, we must work hard to increase our revenues,” he told FBR officials, praising the institution for a 27% increase in revenue collection so far this year—while also noting that significant loopholes remain.

The prime minister reviewed ongoing digitisation efforts, including integration with NADRA and banking institutions to build a more data-driven tax ecosystem. The FBR briefed him on progress with digital invoicing, a new delivery unit, and a simplified tax return process. Over 35 new companies have reportedly been brought into the tax net this fiscal year.

Sharif also reiterated the need for port scanners to curb under-invoicing and misdeclaration of imports, directing the FBR to proceed without relying on donor funds. He stressed that investors must be treated with respect during tax interactions: “FBR officials should be fair with all taxpayers, including investors.”