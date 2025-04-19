Sign inSubscribe
GO Pakistan urges PM to review Ogra chairperson amid concerns over oil sector stability

Company raises concerns about ineffective leadership and Ogra’s handling of critical issues in oil sector

By Monitoring Desk

Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), in which Saudi oil giant Aramco holds a 40% stake, has called on the Prime Minister to assess the performance of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) chairperson, Masroor Khan. The company raised concerns about ineffective leadership and Ogra’s handling of critical issues in the oil sector, The News reported. 

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, GO expressed serious reservations about the leadership of Khan, despite his extensive background in the energy sector. 

The company claimed that under Khan’s leadership, the oil and gas industry has experienced increased instability. GO argued that despite several meetings and discussions addressing key industry problems, little progress has been made. The letter emphasized the need for more decisive leadership to tackle the sector’s challenges.

GO also warned that the current trajectory of the sector poses significant risks, including potential negative impacts on the national economy. The company urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action, either by reconsidering the leadership of Ogra or initiating reforms to revitalize the sector.

In response, an Ogra spokesperson stated that the authority, under Khan’s leadership, continues to function efficiently and in line with its regulatory mandate. The spokesperson emphasized Ogra’s commitment to transparency and regulatory integrity, noting that the authority regularly engages with stakeholders to resolve industry issues.

Sector sources indicated that the importation of HSD has become a significant concern, with domestic refining operations facing difficulties. GO’s letter called for stronger regulatory oversight to ensure stability in the sector, attract investment, and promote long-term growth.

Govt authorises Rs664.621 billion for development projects under PSDP in nine months 
World Bank urges Pakistan to address security, logistical challenges to accelerate Dasu project
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
