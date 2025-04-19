Sign inSubscribe
Karachi goods transporters call off protest as six-month vehicle fitness deadline agreed

Strike ends after commissioner grants additional six months for transporters to make vehicles compliant

By Monitoring Desk

Goods transporters in Karachi ended their four-day strike on Saturday after successful negotiations with Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Business Recorder reported. The strike had disrupted port operations and raised concerns over delays in perishable cargo and rising demurrage charges.

The Transporters of Goods Association (TGA) had launched the protest over vehicle fitness enforcement by the Sindh government, a source at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) confirmed to Business Recorder. The deadlock had slowed commercial activity at the port and threatened supply chain continuity.

During talks with the commissioner, it was agreed that transporters would be given six months to ensure full compliance with vehicle fitness standards—a key demand of the TGA. Port operations resumed shortly after the announcement, easing bottlenecks in import and export processes.

World Bank urges Pakistan to address security, logistical challenges to accelerate Dasu project
FBR gets graded: PM launches digital performance system, warns underperformers
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

