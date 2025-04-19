Karachi Nimco’s appeal dismissed as Tribunal upholds Rs20m penalty for trademark imitation

The Competition Appellate Tribunal has dismissed an appeal by M/s Karachi Nimco, affirming a Rs20 million penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for deceptive marketing and trademark infringement. The appeal was dismissed due to non-pursuance, marking the second time Karachi Nimco failed to follow through with proceedings. The company’s earlier appeal had also been dismissed on similar grounds but was restored upon request. However, its legal counsel again failed to appear, prompting the Tribunal to dismiss the case and censure the use of delaying tactics.

The CCP had initiated proceedings after receiving a 2019 complaint from M/s Nimco Corner, alleging that competitors M/s Nimko Corner and M/s Karachi Nimko were imitating its branding, packaging, and trade dress. Following an investigation, the Commission concluded both respondents had violated Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010 by misleading consumers through imitation. Both companies admitted to unauthorised use of intellectual property, leading the CCP to impose penalties of Rs25 million on M/s Nimko Corner and Rs20 million on M/s Karachi Nimko, while also directing them to cease the infringing practices and submit compliance reports.

The Tribunal’s order upholding CCP’s decision reinforces the regulator’s stance on protecting intellectual property and ensuring fair competition in the marketplace.