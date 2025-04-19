Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Karachi Nimco’s appeal dismissed as Tribunal upholds Rs20m penalty for trademark imitation

NEPRA to hold public hearing on April 24; tariff revisions tied to NSA deal with CPPA-G

By News Desk
CCP

The Competition Appellate Tribunal has dismissed an appeal by M/s Karachi Nimco, affirming a Rs20 million penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for deceptive marketing and trademark infringement. The appeal was dismissed due to non-pursuance, marking the second time Karachi Nimco failed to follow through with proceedings. The company’s earlier appeal had also been dismissed on similar grounds but was restored upon request. However, its legal counsel again failed to appear, prompting the Tribunal to dismiss the case and censure the use of delaying tactics.

The CCP had initiated proceedings after receiving a 2019 complaint from M/s Nimco Corner, alleging that competitors M/s Nimko Corner and M/s Karachi Nimko were imitating its branding, packaging, and trade dress. Following an investigation, the Commission concluded both respondents had violated Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010 by misleading consumers through imitation. Both companies admitted to unauthorised use of intellectual property, leading the CCP to impose penalties of Rs25 million on M/s Nimko Corner and Rs20 million on M/s Karachi Nimko, while also directing them to cease the infringing practices and submit compliance reports.

The Tribunal’s order upholding CCP’s decision reinforces the regulator’s stance on protecting intellectual property and ensuring fair competition in the marketplace.

Previous article
FBR gets graded: PM launches digital performance system, warns underperformers
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt authorises Rs664.621 billion for development projects under PSDP in nine...

Rs399.372bn spent so far, with notable allocations including Rs156.598bn to provinces, Rs3.231bn to Defence Division, Rs41.669bn to Higher Education Commission

Privatisation Commission approves transaction structure for Roosevelt Hotel sale or JV, scraps leasing option

Foreign investors repatriate $1.72 billion in profits in nine months

Omar M Khan appointed advisor on debt management in Finance Division

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.