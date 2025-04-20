DHL suspends B2C shipments over $800 to U.S. amid new customs rules

DHL Express, a division of Germany’s Deutsche Post, announced it will temporarily suspend all global business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments valued over $800 to individuals in the United States, citing new U.S. customs regulations that have slowed down clearance processes.

The company said the decision, effective from April 21, is a direct response to updated U.S. customs rules that now require formal entry processing for all shipments above $800 in value. Previously, the threshold for formal customs entry stood at $2,500, but it was reduced on April 5.

While B2C shipments exceeding $800 will be paused, DHL clarified that business-to-business (B2B) shipments are not suspended. However, they may face processing delays due to the new customs procedures.

Shipments under $800 to either businesses or consumers remain unaffected.

“This move is a temporary measure,” DHL stated on its website. Although the notice itself was undated, its metadata indicated it was compiled on Saturday.

Last week, DHL responded to inquiries from Reuters, stating it would continue processing shipments from Hong Kong to the U.S. in compliance with the updated regulations. “We will work with our customers to help them understand and adapt to the changes that are planned for May 2,” the company added.

The logistics shift comes in the wake of escalating trade tensions. Hongkong Post also recently suspended sea mail services for goods headed to the U.S., accusing Washington of “bullying” after the U.S. canceled tariff-free trade benefits for parcels originating from China and Hong Kong.