Pakistan to establish maritime trade corridor linking Karachi to Djibouti

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has initiated efforts to establish a new maritime trade corridor connecting Karachi Port to Djibouti, a key gateway to East Africa, aimed at boosting trade with the East African Community (EAC).

The EAC, comprising countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia, is home to over 500 million people and has a combined GDP of approximately $600 billion. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry outlined the plan, emphasizing the importance of collaboration across relevant ministries and stakeholders.

A coordinated framework will focus on trade, finance, diplomacy, and technology to support Pakistani businesses entering the East African market.

The first phase of the plan involves launching a direct shipping line between Karachi and Djibouti, which will significantly reduce transit times and costs. Djibouti serves as a key logistics hub for the region, offering access to ports in neighboring countries like Somalia and Ethiopia.

This new shipping line will enable Pakistan to export goods more efficiently and competitively.

Looking ahead, the second phase will focus on the development of Gwadar Port, which will be tailored to serve as a long-term export hub for the African market. Gwadar’s strategic location on the Arabian Sea positions it as a potential key player in connecting Pakistan to both the Middle East and Africa.

Minister Chaudhry noted that the new maritime corridors will strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and EAC member states, which are experiencing rapid economic growth. The initiative targets growth in sectors like agriculture, textiles, manufacturing, and technology.

By enhancing trade connectivity, Pakistan aims to increase exports and open new opportunities for investment, contributing to the country’s overall economic growth.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s industrial base, including textiles, agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, and machinery, is in high demand in East Africa, positioning the country for significant export growth. The initiative is expected to improve Pakistan’s trade footprint in East Africa and foster long-term partnerships with EAC nations.