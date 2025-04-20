PM Shehbaz directs overhaul of agriculture sector to boost productivity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed a comprehensive overhaul of the agriculture sector, citing longstanding inefficiencies and structural challenges that have impacted the country’s ability to sustain local crop production.

During a meeting with government officials, business leaders, and agricultural experts, Sharif underscored that Pakistan now imports essential crops such as cotton, despite having previously achieved self-sufficiency. He attributed this to low per-acre yields and limited engagement of the rural population in value-adding agricultural activities.

He raised concerns over service companies that were established to assist small-scale farmers but lacked oversight and failed to deliver their intended outcomes. He also noted that local institutions have only recently started producing agricultural machinery, which previously had to be imported, causing delays in modernisation efforts.

Sharif directed that feedback from stakeholders be incorporated into a strategic plan aimed at improving agricultural productivity. He also called for support of small and medium enterprises and development of agricultural cottage industries to facilitate value addition, crop storage, and job creation in rural areas.

Key challenges identified included inefficient irrigation, use of substandard seeds, improper land preparation, and non-scientific fertiliser application. Proposed reforms involved improving water management, promoting nutrient-rich crops through modern methods, expanding public-private training for farmers, and digitising agriculture through enhanced rural internet connectivity.

Additional proposals included creating a centralised database for farmers, using blockchain and QR code technologies to monitor input distribution, conducting soil fertility research, promoting mechanised farming, and improving market infrastructure. Enhancing access to agricultural finance and institutional credit was also listed as a priority, alongside calls for increased domestic and foreign investment in the sector.

Sharif acknowledged the importance of legal and administrative reforms for effective implementation and stressed the need for inclusive policymaking involving experts and stakeholders. He announced the formation of five thematic working committees to submit actionable recommendations within two weeks.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, and other senior officials and agriculture sector representatives.