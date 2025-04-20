Sign inSubscribe
Raast processes 892 million transactions, surpassing Rs 20 trillion

Digital transactions grow by 35% in FY24, with volumes rising from Rs 4.7 billion to Rs 6.4 billion

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system, Raast, developed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has processed over 892 million transactions, totaling more than Rs 20 trillion since its inception.

As part of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025, Deputy Governor of SBP, Saleem Ullah, launched the “Go Cashless” campaign at a local mall in Clifton, Karachi, on Saturday. The initiative, in collaboration with 12 leading financial institutions, aims to educate both vendors and customers on the benefits of digital payments, supporting the shift towards a cashless economy.

Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah emphasized that the campaign is part of a larger vision to accelerate Pakistan’s transition to a digital economy. He revealed key digital payment statistics, highlighting that Raast alone processed 795.7 million transactions worth Rs 6.4 trillion in Q2 2025.

He also noted a significant 62 percent growth in mobile and internet banking transactions.

The deputy governor further reported a 35 percent increase in digital transactions for fiscal year 2024, with transaction volumes rising from Rs 4.7 billion to Rs 6.4 billion, and their total value reaching Rs 547 trillion.

Through initiatives like the Go Cashless campaign, SBP aims to enhance financial inclusion and promote the adoption of digital payments across the nation. The campaign’s goal is to establish a cash-lite economy, where digital payments become the preferred option for everyone—from small vendors at local markets to large retail chains in malls.

