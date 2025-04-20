Sign inSubscribe
SCBA disapproves of canal extraction from Indus River

SCBA warns that such a move could worsen the divide between Punjab and Sindh over water distribution

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed its disapproval of the proposed extraction of six canals from the Indus River, citing potential regional tensions and exacerbated water scarcity, particularly in Sindh, which is already grappling with significant water shortages.

During its sixth Executive Committee meeting, the SCBA unanimously opposed the canal extractions, warning that such a move could worsen the divide between Punjab and Sindh over water distribution and further strain the country’s already limited water resources.

The committee recommended that instead of creating new canals, efforts should focus on reducing water wastage across the country. It suggested that equal access to water resources should be ensured for local farmers to support agricultural productivity.

Additionally, the SCBA called for action against longstanding monopolization of water resources by certain factions.

On the political front, the SCBA also voiced concern over the law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), stressing the importance of addressing the genuine grievances of local communities. While the committee welcomed the resolution of the BNP-Mengal sit-in as a positive development, it emphasized the need for continued dialogue to address underlying issues.

The committee commended the SCBA President for spearheading a political campaign to build national consensus on resolving Balochistan’s issues and authorized him to continue facilitating such efforts. Despite acknowledging progress, the committee emphasized that further political negotiations are essential to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

Raast processes 892 million transactions, surpassing Rs 20 trillion
IHC declares zero-rating applicable to condensate alongside crude oil
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
